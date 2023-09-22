CM K Chandrasekhar Rao draws up ‘blockbuster’ manifesto to counter congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is believed to be burning the midnight oil and crafting a “blockbuster” manifesto that will help the party storm to power for the third consecutive term. This manifesto would be unveiled at a mammoth public meeting to be held in Warangal on October 16.

BRS insiders say that the aim of the manifesto is not just countering the six “guarantees” of the Congress, unveiled by the grand old party’s top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikharjun Kharge at a public meeting in Tukkuguda, but also addressing anti-incumbency against the pink party.A senior BRS leader revealed that KCR has been dedicating a substantial amount of his time to shaping the manifesto to give the pink party a strategic advantage in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Expecting the Assembly election notification in the second week of October, the BRS had announced the October 16 public meeting in August itself. The choice of Warangal as the venue for the release of the manifesto is rooted in the party’s plan to maintain its voter base and counter the Congress's efforts.

BRS insiders say that KCR’s primary focus in the manifesto is on rural development and promoting self-employment through schemes that directly benefit the people in these segments. They say that a new scheme will be introduced in the manifesto to encourage skill development and self-employment, replacing the previous unemployment benefit scheme (Nirudyoga Bruti).KCR also plans to introduce a pioneering scheme for women’s empowerment, “a unique initiative not yet seen in any other State”, the BRS insiders say.

While the Congress has announced free travel on TSRTC buses for women, the BRS chief is expected to unveil a distinct plan for public transport passengers. Sources say that the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which provides support to farmers per acre, may also see an increase, along with a new subsidy scheme for ryots.

The BRS supremo is likely to extend several ongoing successful schemes and enhance their benefits for the public.Party leaders are working to ensure the success of the public meeting in Warangal as the district holds special significance for the BRS, as it has been the site of crucial gatherings — including in 2001, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2017.

