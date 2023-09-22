Congress guarantees not implementable, says Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that it is not possible to deliver the six guarantees announced by the Congress as poll promises to the people of Telangana, BJP MLA and party’s election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender sought to know how the grand old party intends to fulfil its promises.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Hyderabad on Thursday, Rajender wanted to know how the Congress will give Rs 2,500 per month to women, who according to him, constitute half of the State’s population.

“Even if we assume that there are one and a half crore women in Telangana, what is the yardstick for giving them Rs 2,500, and what is the age group that will receive this financial benefit,” he asked.

He also wondered how the Congress was going to give Rs 4,000 per month Aasara pensions, especially when the financial situation was so dire that “the beneficiaries were receiving pensions either towards the end of the month or much later”.

He said the BJP will announce the schemes that are implementable in Telangana.“With the committee formed by the party, we will find out the needs of the farmers, tenant farmers, women and other sections, and will prepare the election manifesto which will benefit the people,” he said.

