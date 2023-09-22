Home States Telangana

NIT-Warangal student killed, five others injured in road accident

The students had gone for a long drive in a car towards the Eturnagaram forest area and the incident occurred while they were returning back to the institute.

By Express News Service

MULUGU: A second-year BTech student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) - Warangal, lost her life and five other students sustained injuries in a road accident on Thursday morning at Jangalapalli village crossroads under the Mulugu police station limits.

According to sources, the students had gone for a long drive in a car towards the Eturnagaram forest area and the incident occurred while they were returning back to the institute. It is learnt that the four-wheeler was speeding and rammed a divider. It subsequently overturned and hit a parked truck.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old T Nissy Siju from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh. She was pursuing her civil engineering studies at NIT Warangal. The injured have been identified as Murthuja, Umar, Sai, and Sujith Reddy, all hailing from Hyderabad, and Shreya, a resident of Vijayawada.

Upon being informed by locals, the Mulugu police arranged for the transfer of the injured individuals to the Mulugu government hospital. Later, some of the injured were relocated to private hospitals in Hanamkonda and Hyderabad for more specialised treatment.

Mulugu Circle Inspector (CI) M Ranjith said that a case has been registered under Section 304A of the IPC (death by negligence) and the deceased’s body too has been sent to the government hospital for a postmortem examination.

