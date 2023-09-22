Reassessment of I-T returns must be faceless: Telangana HC

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday made it clear that the notices issued by the Income Tax department for a reassessment of I-T return under Section 148A of the Income Tax Act must be conducted in a faceless manner. The court also made it clear that both the notices for reassessment and the subsequent proceedings must strictly adhere to the amended provision of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as introduced under the Finance Act, 2021.

Referring to the incorporation of two schemes by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) regarding proceedings under Section 148A, the court stressed two mandatory conditions for the I-T department. Firstly, allocation must be carried out through the automated allocation system in accordance with the risk management strategy formulated by the Board under Section 148 of the Act and secondly, the reassessment must be conducted in a faceless manner to the extent provided under Section 144B of the Act, a bench presided over by Justice P Sam Koshy said.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to a jurisdictional issue questioning whether the impugned order under Section 148A(d) of the I-T Act, as well as the notice under Section 148 of the Act, could be issued by the local jurisdictional officer rather than through faceless assessment. The petitioners contested the notices and orders issued by the I-T officer of Ward 141 in Hyderabad, which directed reassessment for escaped assessment and further decisions on the cases. They argued that reassessment should be carried out in a faceless manner as provided under Section 144B of the Act, rather than being assessed by the jurisdictional officer.

The petitioners also contended that the introduction of the faceless assessment scheme by the Government of India, aimed at reducing the interface between taxpayers and tax officials and easing the compliance burden of taxpayers, rendered this mode of assessment pertinent. Counsel representing the petitioners said that the notification by the CBDT dated March 29, 2022, introduced the e-assessment of Income Escaping Assessment Scheme 2022, effective from the same date, assessments, reassessments, or recomputations under Section 147, as well as the issuance of notices under Section 148A, are to be conducted through automated allocation.

Furthermore, the notices must be issued in a faceless manner as outlined in Section 144B of the Act.

Agreeing, the court ruled that the procedure adopted by the I-T department was in violation of the Finance Act, 2021, and directly contradicted the directives issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Ashish Agarwal.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday made it clear that the notices issued by the Income Tax department for a reassessment of I-T return under Section 148A of the Income Tax Act must be conducted in a faceless manner. The court also made it clear that both the notices for reassessment and the subsequent proceedings must strictly adhere to the amended provision of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as introduced under the Finance Act, 2021. Referring to the incorporation of two schemes by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) regarding proceedings under Section 148A, the court stressed two mandatory conditions for the I-T department. Firstly, allocation must be carried out through the automated allocation system in accordance with the risk management strategy formulated by the Board under Section 148 of the Act and secondly, the reassessment must be conducted in a faceless manner to the extent provided under Section 144B of the Act, a bench presided over by Justice P Sam Koshy said. The bench was hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to a jurisdictional issue questioning whether the impugned order under Section 148A(d) of the I-T Act, as well as the notice under Section 148 of the Act, could be issued by the local jurisdictional officer rather than through faceless assessment. The petitioners contested the notices and orders issued by the I-T officer of Ward 141 in Hyderabad, which directed reassessment for escaped assessment and further decisions on the cases. They argued that reassessment should be carried out in a faceless manner as provided under Section 144B of the Act, rather than being assessed by the jurisdictional officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The petitioners also contended that the introduction of the faceless assessment scheme by the Government of India, aimed at reducing the interface between taxpayers and tax officials and easing the compliance burden of taxpayers, rendered this mode of assessment pertinent. Counsel representing the petitioners said that the notification by the CBDT dated March 29, 2022, introduced the e-assessment of Income Escaping Assessment Scheme 2022, effective from the same date, assessments, reassessments, or recomputations under Section 147, as well as the issuance of notices under Section 148A, are to be conducted through automated allocation. Furthermore, the notices must be issued in a faceless manner as outlined in Section 144B of the Act. Agreeing, the court ruled that the procedure adopted by the I-T department was in violation of the Finance Act, 2021, and directly contradicted the directives issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Ashish Agarwal.