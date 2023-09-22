Home States Telangana

Reassessment of I-T returns must be faceless: Telangana HC

The court also made it clear that both the notices for reassessment and the subsequent proceedings must strictly adhere to the amended provision of the Income Tax Act .

Published: 22nd September 2023 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes

By TG Naidu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday made it clear that the notices issued by the Income Tax department for a reassessment of I-T return under Section 148A of the Income Tax Act must be conducted in a faceless manner. The court also made it clear that both the notices for reassessment and the subsequent proceedings must strictly adhere to the amended provision of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as introduced under the Finance Act, 2021.

Referring to the incorporation of two schemes by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) regarding proceedings under Section 148A, the court stressed two mandatory conditions for the I-T department. Firstly, allocation must be carried out through the automated allocation system in accordance with the risk management strategy formulated by the Board under Section 148 of the Act and secondly, the reassessment must be conducted in a faceless manner to the extent provided under Section 144B of the Act, a bench presided over by Justice P Sam Koshy said.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions pertaining to a jurisdictional issue questioning whether the impugned order under Section 148A(d) of the I-T Act, as well as the notice under Section 148 of the Act, could be issued by the local jurisdictional officer rather than through faceless assessment. The petitioners contested the notices and orders issued by the I-T officer of Ward 141 in Hyderabad, which directed reassessment for escaped assessment and further decisions on the cases. They argued that reassessment should be carried out in a faceless manner as provided under Section 144B of the Act, rather than being assessed by the jurisdictional officer.

The petitioners also contended that the introduction of the faceless assessment scheme by the Government of India, aimed at reducing the interface between taxpayers and tax officials and easing the compliance burden of taxpayers, rendered this mode of assessment pertinent. Counsel representing the petitioners said that the notification by the CBDT dated March 29, 2022, introduced the e-assessment of Income Escaping Assessment Scheme 2022, effective from the same date, assessments, reassessments, or recomputations under Section 147, as well as the issuance of notices under Section 148A, are to be conducted through automated allocation.

Furthermore, the notices must be issued in a faceless manner as outlined in Section 144B of the Act.
Agreeing, the court ruled that the procedure adopted by the I-T department was in violation of the Finance Act, 2021, and directly contradicted the directives issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Ashish Agarwal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Income Tax I-T return

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp