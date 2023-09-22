Home States Telangana

Rs 1.4K crore arrears released, each SCCL staffer gets Rs 3.7L on average

The SCCL deducted Income Tax, PF and amounts to be transferred to pension accounts from the arrears and paid the remaining amount.

Published: 22nd September 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

The SCCL officials hand over a cheque to an employee in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Thursday paid the 11th Wage Board arrears to the tune of Rs 1,450 crore to around 39,000 employees. On average, each employee received Rs 3.70 lakh arrears. The SCCL deposited the arrears amount into the bank accounts of most employees. However, it presented cheques to a few employees where the amount was huge.

Ramagundam Area head overman Vemula Sudarshan Reddy received the highest arrears of Rs 9.91 lakh, followed by Ramagundam Area-2 employee Usman Baig (Rs 9.35 lakh) and Srirampur area head overman A Rajamallu (Rs 9.16 lakh). SCCL Director (Finance) N Balaram said that the Dasara and Diwali bonus too would be paid on time. He said that it was the first time in the history of SCCL that such a huge amount was paid to employees. The Coal India Limited subsidiaries did not pay the wage board arrears so far, Balaram recalled.

The SCCL deducted Income Tax, PF and amounts to be transferred to pension accounts from the arrears and paid the remaining amount. The SCCL handed over cheques for Rs 6.97 lakh to Lachaiah and Rs 6.81 lakh to Ravi Babu and Rs 6.69 lakh to Satyanarayana Reddy, who were working at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad and got highest arrears.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp