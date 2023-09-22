Rs 1.4K crore arrears released, each SCCL staffer gets Rs 3.7L on average

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Thursday paid the 11th Wage Board arrears to the tune of Rs 1,450 crore to around 39,000 employees. On average, each employee received Rs 3.70 lakh arrears. The SCCL deposited the arrears amount into the bank accounts of most employees. However, it presented cheques to a few employees where the amount was huge.

Ramagundam Area head overman Vemula Sudarshan Reddy received the highest arrears of Rs 9.91 lakh, followed by Ramagundam Area-2 employee Usman Baig (Rs 9.35 lakh) and Srirampur area head overman A Rajamallu (Rs 9.16 lakh). SCCL Director (Finance) N Balaram said that the Dasara and Diwali bonus too would be paid on time. He said that it was the first time in the history of SCCL that such a huge amount was paid to employees. The Coal India Limited subsidiaries did not pay the wage board arrears so far, Balaram recalled.

The SCCL deducted Income Tax, PF and amounts to be transferred to pension accounts from the arrears and paid the remaining amount. The SCCL handed over cheques for Rs 6.97 lakh to Lachaiah and Rs 6.81 lakh to Ravi Babu and Rs 6.69 lakh to Satyanarayana Reddy, who were working at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad and got highest arrears.

