Tourism Minister urge Sri Lankan tourists to visit Buddhavanam

He said, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is working to restore the former glory of Buddhism in the State, which includes the Buddhavanam project. 

Published: 22nd September 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Buddhavanam in Telangana.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Buddhist centres in Telangana are being developed as centres of spirituality and knowledge, said Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, on Thursday.

The minister, who is currently on a visit to Sri Lanka, urged Buddhist tourists to visit Buddhavanam in Telangana. On his second day in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital, the Minister visited Jetavanaramaya, an ancient Buddhist temple in Anuradhapura. Special prayers were held on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that after the State’s formation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is working to restore the former glory of Buddhism in the State, which includes the Buddhavanam project. 

