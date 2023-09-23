After meeting KTR, BRS MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah vows to support Srihari

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a newfound bonhomie, Station Ghanpur BRS MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Thatikonda Rajaiah on Friday announced his decision to extend support Kadiyam Srihari, the pink party’s candidate in the segment in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Rajaiah and Srihari, who is also a former Deputy Chief Minister, buried the hatchet and shook hands in the presence of BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday. It may be recalled that the BRS dropped the candidature of Rajaiah and announced the name of Srihari from Station Ghanpur for the Assembly elections.

Rajaiah and Srihari had differences and levelled serious allegations against each other. However, Rajaiah said that he was loyal to Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and even hoped that the party would give B-Form for him in the last minute. However, both the warring leaders met in the presence of BRS working president and declared that they would work together. Rajaiah said that he would work for the victory of the party candidate.

Rama Rao, meanwhile, said that the party would provide suitable opportunity to Rajaiah in future. Thanking Rajaiah, Srihari said that the victory of the BRS in Station Ghanpur was certain now.

Kishan’s aide joins BRS

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Bagh Amberpet Division Corporator B Padma, along with her husband Venkat Reddy, joined the BRS.Venkat Reddy was a close follower of BJP State president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.Though Venkat Reddy tried for Amberpet BJP ticket, he did not get any categorical assurance from the party. Venkat Reddy was a two-time president of Hyderabad BJP unit. The duo said that they would work for the victory of sitting MLA Kaleru Venkatesh in Amberpet segment.

HYDERABAD: In a newfound bonhomie, Station Ghanpur BRS MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Thatikonda Rajaiah on Friday announced his decision to extend support Kadiyam Srihari, the pink party’s candidate in the segment in the upcoming Assembly polls. Rajaiah and Srihari, who is also a former Deputy Chief Minister, buried the hatchet and shook hands in the presence of BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday. It may be recalled that the BRS dropped the candidature of Rajaiah and announced the name of Srihari from Station Ghanpur for the Assembly elections. Rajaiah and Srihari had differences and levelled serious allegations against each other. However, Rajaiah said that he was loyal to Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and even hoped that the party would give B-Form for him in the last minute. However, both the warring leaders met in the presence of BRS working president and declared that they would work together. Rajaiah said that he would work for the victory of the party candidate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rama Rao, meanwhile, said that the party would provide suitable opportunity to Rajaiah in future. Thanking Rajaiah, Srihari said that the victory of the BRS in Station Ghanpur was certain now. Kishan’s aide joins BRS Meanwhile, BJP leader and Bagh Amberpet Division Corporator B Padma, along with her husband Venkat Reddy, joined the BRS.Venkat Reddy was a close follower of BJP State president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.Though Venkat Reddy tried for Amberpet BJP ticket, he did not get any categorical assurance from the party. Venkat Reddy was a two-time president of Hyderabad BJP unit. The duo said that they would work for the victory of sitting MLA Kaleru Venkatesh in Amberpet segment.