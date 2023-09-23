Home States Telangana

Andhra Pradesh IG, ex-Y S Rajasekhara Reddy aide G Pala Raju booked

Surendranath Reddy, 39, a medical practitioner, in his complaint stated that he was attacked when he went to see his daughter at his father-in-law Sureedu’s house in 2021.

Published: 23rd September 2023

Andhra Pradesh IG G Pala Raju (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against former inspector of Jubilee Hills police station Rajashekhar, sub-inspector Naresh, Sureedu, aide of former undivided Andhra Pradesh chief minister late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and Andhra Pradesh IG of police G Pala Raju for falsely implicating Sureedu’s his son-in-law Pothireddy Surendarnath Reddy in a case. The case was registered against the four following a direction from a city court.

Surendranath Reddy, 39, a medical practitioner, in his complaint stated that he was attacked when he went to see his daughter at his father-in-law Sureedu’s house in 2021. He and his wife, also a medical professional, separated following differences. He claimed that he did not approach court to seek visitaton rights to see his daughter as he did not want the girl to suffer mental trauma possibly arising from such a course of action.

After the alleged attack, he complained to the Jubilee Hills police station.Surednranath alleged that SI Naresh registered a false case against him when he went to the police station at the behest of his father-in-law Sureedu. Follwing the court orders, a case has been registered under Sections 380, 382, 120B, 307 and 167 of IPC.

