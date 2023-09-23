Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP MP over ‘terrorist’ remark

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday stated that Muslims in India were being subjected to the same kind of treatment as were Jews in the Hitler’s Germany. He posted a video of Lok Sabha proceedings on his X page showing BJP MP from NCT Delhi hurling abuses like ‘bhadwe’ and ‘terrorist’ against BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali. Owaisi was of the view that there was no possibility of the BJP taking action against its MP.

“There is nothing shocking in this video. BJP is in an abyss and everyday it is stooping down to new lows. I have confidence that no action will be taken. Chances are that he could be made BJP’s Delhi State president,” Owaisi stated.

Commenting on the diplomatic showdown between India and Canada, he said that the last thing which India would want now is to have Canada take it to the Dispute Settlement Body of the WTO on charges of violating Mode 4 of services trade that allows free movement of professionals.“Modi Govt needs to close the Khalistan chapter before 2024 polls. It will be too late later,” Owaisi cautioned.

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday stated that Muslims in India were being subjected to the same kind of treatment as were Jews in the Hitler’s Germany. He posted a video of Lok Sabha proceedings on his X page showing BJP MP from NCT Delhi hurling abuses like ‘bhadwe’ and ‘terrorist’ against BSP member Kunwar Danish Ali. Owaisi was of the view that there was no possibility of the BJP taking action against its MP. “There is nothing shocking in this video. BJP is in an abyss and everyday it is stooping down to new lows. I have confidence that no action will be taken. Chances are that he could be made BJP’s Delhi State president,” Owaisi stated. Commenting on the diplomatic showdown between India and Canada, he said that the last thing which India would want now is to have Canada take it to the Dispute Settlement Body of the WTO on charges of violating Mode 4 of services trade that allows free movement of professionals.“Modi Govt needs to close the Khalistan chapter before 2024 polls. It will be too late later,” Owaisi cautioned.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });