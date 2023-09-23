BRS leaders’ differences spill over to Ganesh celebrations in Nalgonda

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The differences between the two key BRS leaders — sitting Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy and Pilli Ramaraju — appears to have spilled over to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.It is a known fact that the two leaders vie with each other in a game of one-upmanship and never let go any opportunity to show the other in poor light.

It may be mentioned here that Bhupal Reddy and Ramaraju, who have been competing with each other in striking a chord with the people in the Nalgonda Assembly segment, distributed idols ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

However, the conflict between the two leaders turned ugly on Thursday night when police stopped the Ganesh idol procession, in which Ramaraju was taking part, in Darveshpuram village of Kanagal mandal. Objecting to the “loud” music being played during the procession, police not only stopped the procession, but also took the vehicles to the police station.

Claiming that the police acted at the behest of Bhupal Reddy, Ramaraju approached Nalgonda DSP Sridhar Reddy on Saturday and demanded that action be taken against Kanagal SI Anthi Reddy for troubling his followers and devotees who took part in the procession.

Though the BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already announced Bhupal Reddy as the party’s candidate in Nalgonda segment, Ramaraju is hoping that the high command will prefer him at the time of elections as he belongs to a BC community.

This year, thousands of Ganesh mandapas were established across 100 gram panchayats in Nalgonda Assembly segment, which includes Tipparthi, Kanagal and Madugulapally mandals, as well as 48 wards in the Nalgonda municipality.

In the past, only one or two idols used to be installed in each village. But this year, eight to 10 Ganesh pandals were set up in most villages. In the Nalgonda Assembly constituency, Ramaraju donated approximately 1,000 idols, a significant increase from 600 he donated last year. He also set up a dedicated workspace opposite the collectorate and employed workers to make Ganesh idols over the past eight months. Interestingly, idols ranging from 15 to 20 ft in height were made and distributed free of cost.

Ramaraju clarified that his distribution of Ganesh idols has nothing to do with elections. He has been continuing this practice ever since he was elected as an MPTC in 2006.

Ramaraju accuses Bhupal of threatening villagers

Ramaraju accuses the sitting MLA of threatening the youth in several villages, stating that he will withhold Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu grants if they accept Ganesh idols from him.S Srikanth, the organiser of the Ganesh Utsava Committee in Nalgonda Town Shivajinagar, said that Ramaraju presented a 16-ft idol and is committed to participating in Ganesh celebrations during Navaratri.

R Srinivas, another organiser from Darveshpuram village in Kanagal Mandal, mentioned that they collected donations from villagers for the Ganesh idol. However, as Ramaraju sponsored the idol, they intend to utilise the funds they mobilised for other community activities within the village.

Meanwhile, the free distribution of Ganesh idols has led to a significant increase in the number of idols compared to the last year. This poses a big challenge for the local authorities as well as police in ensuring safety and security till the idols are immersed.

