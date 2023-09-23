Dog whose face was stuck in container rescued after TNIE tweet

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Volunteers from the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI) rescued a stray dog whose face got trapped in a plastic container in Narsapur village of Eligaid mandal. This incident had left the dog without access to food or water for one week.In response to a tweet by TNIE, Adulapuram Goutham, the prevention of cruelty to animals officer at SAFI, coordinated with villagers to rescue the hapless stray dog. Together, they managed to capture the dog and safely remove the plastic container from its face before releasing it into an open area. The incident occurred when the dog attempted to eat food from a plastic container and inadvertently got its face stuck.

