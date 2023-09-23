Former Nakrekal MLA Veeresham to join Cong

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former BRS MLA Vemula Veeresham is likely to join the Congress in a day or two. Veeresham, who resigned from the BRS last month, is planing to join the grand old party in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge. He was elected to the Assembly from the Nakrekal constituency on BRS ticket in 2014 but lost in the 2018 election to Congress candidate Ch Lingaiah, who later joined the ruling party.

Veeresham had taken the decision to quit the BRS after party chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao renominated Lingaiah as the candidate for the Nakrekal segment. Veeresham lobbied with former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy to join the Congress as party Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is against his entry. Srinivas Reddy is said to have convinced the MP to allow Veeresham to join the Congress. With this development, he is more or less assured of Congress ticket in Nakrekal. The former MLA who recently visited New Delhi along with his close associates will formally join the Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

