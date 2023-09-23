Home States Telangana

Implementing Mental Health Care Act, Telangana informs High Court

HYDERABAD: The State government has submitted to the Telangana High Court that it has been actively working to implement the Mental Health Care Act of 2017 in the State. The government said it had taken initiatives to establish rehabilitation centres for mentally ill and destitute individuals across the State.

Counsel for the government said that a total of 31,844 mentally ill and destitute patients had been identified across the State of whom 2,023 have received medical assistance and subsequently discharged, while 27 passed away due to age-related ailments.

Counsel also informed the court about the establishment of a 225-bed hospital dedicated to providing medical care and accommodation to mentally ill patients. Also, all 27 medical colleges in Telangana have facilities to extend medical aid to mentally ill patients, counsel said.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing a PIL filed by the Integrated New Life Society for Education and Development (INSED), seeking a directive to the State government to implement the Mental Health Care Act of 2017 in Telangana and establish rehabilitation centres for the welfare of mentally ill and destitute individuals in all districts.

