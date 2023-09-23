Home States Telangana

Jana Sena to field candidates in 32 segments in Telangana

Meanwhile, the Telangana TDP is also in preparation mode, readying its cadre for the forthcoming elections.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jana Sena Party, led by Pawan Kalyan, is likely to contest 32 Assembly segments in the State. The party chief, Pawan Kalyan, submitted a formal representation to the Chief Election Officer of Telangana, expressing the party’s intent to field its candidates for these Assembly seats in the upcoming elections.

Incidentally, Pawan Kalyan recently confirmed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh after he met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu who is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail.However, there is no clarity on whether the Jana Sena Party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections on its own or extend its alliance with the TDP to Telangana.

Several months ago, Pawan Kalyan had appointed in-charges for 32 Assembly segments in Telangana; it is likely that the party will field candidates in these constituencies.Meanwhile, the Telangana TDP is also in preparation mode, readying its cadre for the forthcoming elections.

However, similar to Jana Sena, there is a lack of clarity on how many Assembly segments the TDP intends to contest.Activists and leaders of both these parties seem to be waiting for Naidu’s release from jail so that they can discuss the alliance and strategies in the State.

