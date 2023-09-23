Mynampally Hanumantha Rao quits BRS, likely to join Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending month-long suspense, MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao resigned from the BRS and refused to contest on the pink party ticket from Malkajigiri Assembly segment.Hanumantha Rao announced his decision on Friday night. He is likely to join the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Dehi on September 26. He is expected to contest on a Congress ticket from Malkajigiri.

While refusing to reveal his future plans, Hanumantha Rao said that he would shortly announce which party he will be joining.It may be recalled that BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on August 21 cleared the candidature of sitting MLA Hanumantha Rao from Malkajigiri while releasing the party’s first list of 115 candidates.

However, Hanumantha Rao wanted the BRS leadership to field his son Rohit from Medak Assembly seat. The party rejected his request, following which Hanumantha Rao blamed Finance Minister T Harish Rao for the party taking the decision and hurled choicest abuses against the latter.

Ticket for son

The BRS leaders, however, maintained silence and waited for Hanumantha Rao to take a decision. Finally, he made up his mind and announced his decision to quit the BRS on Friday. He said that he took this decision as requested by the people of Malkajigiri. Now, he is hoping to that the Congress will allot Medak ticket to his son.Meanwhile, the BRS is reportedly considering the names of Shobhan Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and Manne Krishank for Malkajigiri seat.

