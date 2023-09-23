PM to flag off two Vande Bharat trains in SCR section

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the Hyderabad - Bengaluru and Vijayawada - MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains on September 24. According to sources, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development G Kishan Reddy are likely to participate in the programme.

The Hyderabad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat train will now run between the two cities in southern states which are popular hubs for IT. This is the third Vande Bharat from Telangana and first to to connect Telangana, AP and Karnataka.The train will depart from Kacheguda and reach Yesvantpur via Mahabubnagar of TS, Kurnool, Anantapur and Dharmavaram of AP.

The other Vande Bharat train in SCR section to be inaugurated on Sunday will ply between Vijayawada and MGR Chennai Central via Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta. Both the trains will consist of one executive class and seven chair car coaches with seating capacity of 530 passengers.

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the Hyderabad - Bengaluru and Vijayawada - MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express trains on September 24. According to sources, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development G Kishan Reddy are likely to participate in the programme. The Hyderabad - Bengaluru Vande Bharat train will now run between the two cities in southern states which are popular hubs for IT. This is the third Vande Bharat from Telangana and first to to connect Telangana, AP and Karnataka.The train will depart from Kacheguda and reach Yesvantpur via Mahabubnagar of TS, Kurnool, Anantapur and Dharmavaram of AP. The other Vande Bharat train in SCR section to be inaugurated on Sunday will ply between Vijayawada and MGR Chennai Central via Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta. Both the trains will consist of one executive class and seven chair car coaches with seating capacity of 530 passengers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });