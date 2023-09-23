TSRERA fines three real estate firms Rs 17.49 crore

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) has imposed penalties totalling a whopping Rs 17.49 crore on three real estate firms in Hyderabad — Sahiti Infratech Ventures Pvt Ltd, Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd and Sai Surya Developers Pvt Ltd — for violations of RERA rules and regulations.

TSRERA, under the chairmanship of N Satyanarayana and members K Srinivasa Rao and Laxmi Narayana Jannu, conducted three hearings before imposing the penalties.TSRERA said that the penalties were levied following a thorough review.

TSRERA officials said that these penalties were levied following a thorough review of each builder’s conduct and a careful consideration of violations under the Act, 2016, and its associated rules. The penalties are aimed at ensuring that builders comply with the regulations and timelines specified in the Act. Failure to comply with the imposed penalties may result in further legal actions in accordance with the provisions of the Act, 2016, the officials said.

A penalty of Rs 10.74 crore has been imposed on Sahiti Infratech Ventures Pvt Ltd due to the non-registration of projects -- Sahiti Sishta Abode, Sahiti Sitara Commercial and Sahiti Sarvani Elite -- taken up in Gachibowli, Gundla Pochampally village of Medchal and Ameenpur with TSRERA, a clear violation of Sections 3 and 4 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

According to TSRERA officials, Sahiti Infra continued its advertising and marketing activities without TSRERA registration despite warnings and requests to submit the required documents, leading to 132 complaints being filed against them. Failure to pay the penalty within the stipulated 15 days resulted in the hefty fine.

Meanwhile, Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd was penalised Rs 6.50 crore. The penalty followed hearings conducted by TSRERA, which found violations of various provisions under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and related rules. The company had undertaken a project near Jubilee Hills Check Post, submitting incorrect information in Form-B, and failing to provide mandatory quarterly, half-yearly, and annual reports as required by the regulations. Jubilee Hills Landmark Pvt Ltd, associated with the same project, was directed to pay the penalty by TSRERA.

Additionally, Sai Surya Developers Pvt Ltd was imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh for its project “Nature County” among others. This penalty was imposed due to violations under Section 3 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, and for engaging in unauthorised advertising and marketing for real estate ventures.

