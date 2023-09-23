Two leopard cubs found in paddy field; one taken into forest by mother

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Two leopard cubs were discovered at a paddy field in Shivangulapalli village of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Friday. Forest officials reported that a leopard had given birth in a dumping yard opposite to an electric sub-station.One of the farmers, who was heading to his field in the early hours of the day, spotted the cubs and informed the villagers, who then contacted the forest authorities.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Ch Balamani informed TNIE that among the two cubs, one had been taken into the forest by the mother leopard. She said that villagers were advised to avoid entering the substation area, where the remaining leopard cub was concealed in grass and bushes. It is believed that the leopard gave birth to the cubs on Thursday night. Authorities anticipate that the remaining cub will be moved to the forest area by the leopard during the night, provided there is no human interference.

As a precaution, forest department officials have been stationed on the outskirts of the village to ensure the safety of the animals.DFO Balamani highlighted that the increasing leopard population in the Rajanna-Sircilla forest area is a positive sign. She mentioned that a few months ago, another leopard had given birth in the forest area, and measures were taken to ensure their safety and security of the animals.To minimise conflicts between humans and animals, villagers have been advised to avoid moving through fields during the early morning hours and instead opt for travel after sunrise.

