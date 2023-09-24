Ahobila Math to hold events for Chenchus in Telangana  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 46th Peethadhipathi of Sri Ahobila Math has announced that a series of events and programmes are in the pipeline and are set to commence shortly as part of the Sri ‘Ahobila Nrusimha Dasa’ initiative. It aims to propagate the principles of “Hindu Dharma Sri Vaishnava Sampradayam” among the Chenchu communities that are integral to the ‘Paruveta Utsavam.’

During an event held at Ahobila Math on Saturday, the Peethadhipathi engaged with the Chenchu community. He highlighted the profound connection between the Chenchus and Ahobila Narasimha, whom they hold in high regard as their brother-in-law.

The Peethadhipathi said the ‘Vasanthika Parinayam’ drama, authored by the 7th seer of Ahobila Math, vividly narrates Narasimha’s marriage to Chenchu Lakshmi. He also emphasised the local tradition of Chenchus procuring the honey required for ‘Perumal Kainkaryam.’

The Peethadhipathi pledged to offer scholarships to academically talented Chenchu students and committed to taking all necessary measures for their welfare. As a token of blessings, the Peethadhipathi bestowed upon the Chenchus ‘Sesha Vastram, Mantrakshata, and Kunkuma’.

