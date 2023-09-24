BRS MLC Kavitha backs BC associations’ demand for quota in legislatures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha has pledged her support to the ongoing agitation by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah for BC reservation in legislatures, the introduction of a BC Ministry in the Union government, and the enumeration of BC communities.

On Saturday, a delegation of BC associations met Kavitha at her residence in Hyderabad to discuss their demands.

BC Association national president

and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah

felicitates BRS MLC K Kavitha at

her residence in Hyderabad on Saturday

During the meeting, Kavitha expressed solidarity with the BC associations’ planned meeting at Jala Vihar in New Delhi on September 26. She also affirmed the commitment of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the development of BC communities in the State.

Kavitha pointed out that the BRS government had passed a resolution on BC reservations in legislatures and the enumeration of BC communities a decade ago, forwarding it to the Centre for consideration.

Highlighting the State’s unique BC Bandhu programme, she commended KCR’s focused efforts for the development of BCs, including the allocation of a significant number of nominated posts to the community.

Kavitha assured the BC leaders that the BRS would advocate for the development of BCs in both the State and the Centre and would fully support the ongoing agitation.

Following the meeting, Krishnaiah announced that Kavitha had extended her support to the BC reservation agitation. He praised Kavitha’s advocacy for women’s reservation in the legislature and expressed his disappointment with the Centre for neglecting BCs in the women’s reservation Bill.

