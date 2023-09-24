Congress faces Mynampally conundrum in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders are wondering how the party leadership would be able to allot two tickets to Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his son Rohit for Malkajgiri and Medak respectively if and when they join the grand old party.

They are debating among themselves whether the Congress would break the Udaipur resolution that does not allow more than one ticket for a family or persuade Mynampally to contend with only one ticket.

The Udaipur declaration exempts one from the rule if the second member in one’s family also had worked in the party for more than five years.

The relaxation of the rule cannot be applied to Mynampally and his son as they will be joining the Congress now. If the rule is broken to accommodate them, then senior leaders like K Jana Reddy, Konda Surekha, Balaram Naik, Malreddy Ranga Reddy and others would make similar demands.

The challenge before the Congress is how to accommodate Mynampally and Rohit in violation of the Udaipur declaration. Insiders say that they have the potential to damage the party’s prospects if the party does not accommodate their request.

Meanwhile, Mynamaplly sent a letter to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, listing the reasons for his quitting the party. His reasons included the lack of transparency in running the BRS.

He, however, expressed gratitude to KCR for recognising his services during the GHMC elections in 2016 and allotting him the BRS ticket in the 2018 elections.

The MLA said that he was quitting the party because he was deeply disappointed and disillusioned with the lack of democracy and transparency in the party’s functioning. He also expressed dissatisfaction over the changing of the name of the party from TRS to BRS and its attempts to expand to neighbouring states.

Mynampally said that he had serious differences with some of the BRS leaders who have been spreading malicious propaganda against him.

The MLA requested the BRS supremo to accept his resignation and delete his name from the list of party candidates for the Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media later, the MLA said that he would “surely” contest from Malkajgiri Assembly constituency and dismissed as baseless the speculation that he would contest from Quthbullapur or Medchal segments.

