Destruction of institutions by govt led to High Court orders: TPCC chief

Hitting out at the BRS government, Revanth said that ever since the formation of Telangana in 2014, the youth have been struggling due to a lack of employment opportunities.

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the cancellation of the Group-I preliminary examination by the High Court was proof of the destruction of institutions in the K Chandrasekhar Rao government. 

“The high court’s orders to cancel and re-conduct the Group-1 prelims is a tight slap on the face of the chief minister,” the TPCC chief said in an open letter to the chief minister.  

Hitting out at the BRS government, Revanth said that ever since the formation of Telangana in 2014, the youth have been struggling due to a lack of employment opportunities. He alleged that the BRS government’s deception was first exposed by the EAMCET question paper leak and peaked with the TSPSC Group-1 preliminary examination. He accused the chief minister of not reviewing the preparations for conducting examinations. 

“Your government is not even considerate of unemployed youth like Sunil Naik and Basha who took their own lives after slipping into depression due to lack of employment opportunities,” Revanth’s open letter said. 

