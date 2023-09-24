Home States Telangana

NMDC bags 17 awards at PRCI Global Conclave

NMDC

NMDC bagged the Champion of Champions Award, sweeping the 17th PRCI Global Communication Conclave 2023, to bring home seventeen Corporate Communication Excellence Awards.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) bagged the ‘Champion of Champions Award’ at the 17th Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Global Communication Conclave 2023 in New Delhi, bringing home as many as 17 corporate communication excellence awards. 

NMDC general manager for corporate communications, P Jaya Prakash, and deputy general manager of the New Delhi regional office,  Somnath Acharya, received the awards on behalf of NMDC.

‘’We strive to create communication campaigns that are deeply intertwined with our company’s core values. These awards reaffirm our consistent efforts and  propel us to continue crafting impactful narratives of the NMDC story  for the nation.” Jaya Prakash said. 

Congratulating NMDC’s corporate communication team for this achievement, chief managing director, Amitava Mukherjee, said NMDC’s global brand recall value is a result of the deftness of their communication team in cross-collaborating with all departments.‘’We remain committed to communication excellence and upholding our company values with pride,” he said

