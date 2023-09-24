Home States Telangana

Pre-poll preparation in full swing; ECI team to visit State from October 3

Vikas Raj said that once the final electoral rolls are published early next month, the focus will shift to the districts.

Published: 24th September 2023 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2023 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Electroal officer Telangana Vikhash Raj addressing media during the inauguration of Media center at BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The election authorities in the State have expedited pre-poll preparations, signalling that the Assembly elections would be held as per schedule. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Saturday disclosed that a team of officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) will embark on a three-day tour of the State from October 3 during which they will engage with various stakeholders, assess the State’s poll preparedness and interact with voters.

Speaking during the inauguration of the media centre at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday, Vikas Raj said that the ECI team will hold meetings with the CEO’s office, political parties, chief secretary, director general of police (DGP), district collectors, district police officials, and other key stakeholders. 

He said that more than 20 agencies, encompassing both Central and State entities, have been identified regarding the implementation of the model code of conduct. The ECI will convene a meeting with these agencies, which include the State police, Excise department, Central and State GST, Income Tax department, bankers, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), RBI and others. Vikas Raj said that preparations are proceeding as per schedule.

15 lakh additions to electoral rolls since January 2023 Meanwhile, it was revealed that almost 15 lakh additions to the electoral rolls have been made since January 2023 under the Special Summary Revision of Rolls while approximately 3.38 lakh voter names were removed from the rolls. 

The upcoming elections will see the participation of nearly 6.99 lakh new voters, and efforts are underway to encourage the enrolment of more women voters through active campaigns.

Vikas Raj said that once the final electoral rolls are published early next month, the focus will shift to the districts. This will involve tasks such as appointing presiding officers and polling officers, identifying strongrooms, and preparing polling stations. Officials will undergo training to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

Vikas Raj asserted that the electoral rolls are currently robust. Regarding complaints of bogus votes made by some political leaders, he acknowledged that numerous complaints have been received and pledged to investigate each one thoroughly. Details of the investigation will be shared with the complainants and representatives of all political parties, Vikas Raj said. 

