11-yr-old’s library mission grabs PM Modi’s attention

Published: 25th September 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Akarshana Sathish, received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Navya Parvathy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A student of Class 7 at the Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet, Akarshana Sathish, received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann ki Baat programme on Sunday for her efforts to instil a love for reading among children. She collected second-hand books from her neighbours, classmates and family members to establish five libraries in the city and two in Tamil Nadu.

“It’s a dream come true,” said 11-year-old Akarshana. Her journey began when, in 2021, she visited the MNJ Children’s Cancer Hospital to distribute food. Some patients there expressed a desire for colouring books to pass their time. Encouraged by her parents — Sathish Nair and Pravitha Nair — she gathered 2,000 second-hand books from people in her community in just three days. Fast forward two years and her libraries collectively house an impressive 4,746 books.

During his radio programme, the prime minister lauded young Akarshana’s dedication to shaping the future of children and deemed her an inspiration to many. Her work has also garnered recognition from local politicians. Notably, her latest library at the Government High School in Sanath Nagar was inaugurated by Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Prior to selecting books for each library, Akarshana conducts thorough research to ensure they align with the location’s needs and potential readers. Her preference leans toward books that offer general knowledge or convey moral lessons. She even donates her own books to the cause. She shares heartwarming stories of children who, once reluctant readers, now proudly call themselves bookworms. “Books are really good friends of ours,” she commented.

Speaking to TNIE, Sathish shared, “It is really great that the Prime Minister recognises small initiatives like ours.”Her next project involves establishing a library at the new Bharosa Centre in Siddipet, scheduled for inauguration on September 30, with plans to house 750 books. Those interested in contributing to her cause can call on 9047043605.

