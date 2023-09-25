Arete Hospitals sets a new benchmark in healthcare

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Arete Hospitals opened the doors of its new facility in Gachibowli to the public on Sunday. The state-of-the-art medical facility was inaugurated by Minister for Health and Finance, T Harish Rao.

Spread across an area of 2.5 lakh sq. ft. Services offered by the hospital include internal medicine, neurosciences, gynaecology and obstetrics, orthopaedics, renal sciences, preventive health, cardiac sciences, oncology, gastro sciences, pulmonology & respiratory diseases, emergency and critical care services.

Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, chairman of Arete Hospitals said, “The core idea behind coming up with Arete Hospitals is to lessen the stress associated with availing hospital services and make them more trustworthy and hospitable. We believe that a good environment helps in healing and a good facility helps experts achieve beyond their expertise. A combination of healing and experience makes Arete Hospitals a place of positivity, efficiency and proficiency.”

With an emphasis on healthcare experience, the facility offers unique features like radio frequency identification (RFID) check-ins, exclusive preventive medicine centres, spacious outpatient departments, fully modular operation theatres, and private intensive care units (ICU) with a provision for the patient’s loved one to stay by their side. “This is an absolutely new offering to the existing healthcare infrastructure that we see in the country,” said K Prabhakar Raju, executive director of Arete Hospitals.

Managing director Vasu Gutta said, “Arete Hospitals is a state-of-the-art medical facility where hospital meets hospitality and where care goes beyond healthcare. Studies have shown that an airy environment and a positive atmosphere can elevate the state of mind of the patient and accelerate the rate of recovery. All the In-patient rooms at Arete come with a view and are full of natural light to keep the patient relaxed.”

