Congress facing problem of plenty in three segments in Khammam

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Three unreserved constituencies of Khammam, Palair and Kothagudem are posing a huge challenge for the Congress vis-a-vis the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to sources, more than 10 leaders are aspiring for the Congress tickets in each of these three constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district. Of the 10 constituencies in the district, seven are reserved segments.

The grand old party, which is currently processing the applications of the aspiring candidates, is said to be under tremendous pressure as both the leaders who have been serving the party for many years as well as the new entrants are lobbying with the AICC and TPCC leaders for tickets.

Among the influential and veteran leaders who are in the race for the tickets in these three segments are former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, former union minister Renuka Chowdhury, former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao, Royala Nageswara Rao, Adavalli Krishna, party’s Khammam town unit president Md Javeed, former Warangal MP Ramasahayam Surender Reddy’s son Raghuma Reddy and TPCC official spokesperson Maddi Srinivasa Reddy. According to sources, a few NRIs are also lobbying for the tickets, creating more headaches for the party.

Demands of alliance partners

The party may also face another huge challenge if it enters an alliance with the CPI and CPM. While the CPM is demanding Palair, Bhadrachalam and Madhira seats, the CPI wants to contest from Kothagudem and Wyra constituencies.

Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a State Congress leader said: “The Congress is hoping to win and confident of winning maximum seats in the erstwhile Khammam district. But there is a huge problem as there is stiff competition for all three general seats. The big question is: whom to accommodate? A few leaders are camping in Hyderabad and some others are in New Delhi lobbying for tickets.”

Meanwhile, the party’s Khammam district unit president P Durga Prasad said: “The competition for tickets has increased in the last few months because there is growing support for the party. The ticket aspirants are confident of winning if they contest as Congress candidates. Our leadership will soon settle all the issues and finalise the candidates.”

KHAMMAM: Three unreserved constituencies of Khammam, Palair and Kothagudem are posing a huge challenge for the Congress vis-a-vis the selection of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. According to sources, more than 10 leaders are aspiring for the Congress tickets in each of these three constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district. Of the 10 constituencies in the district, seven are reserved segments. The grand old party, which is currently processing the applications of the aspiring candidates, is said to be under tremendous pressure as both the leaders who have been serving the party for many years as well as the new entrants are lobbying with the AICC and TPCC leaders for tickets.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Among the influential and veteran leaders who are in the race for the tickets in these three segments are former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, former union minister Renuka Chowdhury, former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao, Royala Nageswara Rao, Adavalli Krishna, party’s Khammam town unit president Md Javeed, former Warangal MP Ramasahayam Surender Reddy’s son Raghuma Reddy and TPCC official spokesperson Maddi Srinivasa Reddy. According to sources, a few NRIs are also lobbying for the tickets, creating more headaches for the party. Demands of alliance partners The party may also face another huge challenge if it enters an alliance with the CPI and CPM. While the CPM is demanding Palair, Bhadrachalam and Madhira seats, the CPI wants to contest from Kothagudem and Wyra constituencies. Speaking to TNIE on condition of anonymity, a State Congress leader said: “The Congress is hoping to win and confident of winning maximum seats in the erstwhile Khammam district. But there is a huge problem as there is stiff competition for all three general seats. The big question is: whom to accommodate? A few leaders are camping in Hyderabad and some others are in New Delhi lobbying for tickets.” Meanwhile, the party’s Khammam district unit president P Durga Prasad said: “The competition for tickets has increased in the last few months because there is growing support for the party. The ticket aspirants are confident of winning if they contest as Congress candidates. Our leadership will soon settle all the issues and finalise the candidates.”