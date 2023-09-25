G Kishan Reddy say PM Modi to lay the foundation for Civil Aviation Research Organisation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State President and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) at Begumpet in Hyderabad on October 1. The prime minister will also address a public meeting in Bhootpur mandal headquarters in Mahabubnagar district on the same day.

Kishan also revealed that the prime minister will be addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad town on October 3, after attending some official programmes, which are yet to be finalised. Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, the State BJP chief held Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the cancellation of the Group I prelims exam for the second time, causing distress to lakhs of youth, who have spent lakhs on accommodation and preparing for the exam.

“The State government will not come forward to fill vacancies in the government sector. Even those few jobs for which notifications have been issued, KCR has been conspiring against filling them. The State government back-stabbed the youth,” he alleged.

Rally to thank PM

Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy led a rally of BJP women workers from Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park to the BJP office at Nampally. The rally was conducted to celebrate the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Bill being the first to be passed in the new Parliament building under the leadership of Modi was a historic event.

“Despite being in power for 60 years, the Congress just passed the time without passing the Women’s Reservation Bill, though it came for discussions several times,” he said.While pointing out that three Congress MPs abstained from voting in Parliament while passing the Bill, he said that AIMIM was the only party which was against the Bill.“KCR’s guru is Asaduddin Owaisi. For joining hands with a party which has opposed the Bill, KCR should rub his nose on the ground and apologise to the people,” he said.

HYDERABAD: BJP State President and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) at Begumpet in Hyderabad on October 1. The prime minister will also address a public meeting in Bhootpur mandal headquarters in Mahabubnagar district on the same day. Kishan also revealed that the prime minister will be addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad town on October 3, after attending some official programmes, which are yet to be finalised. Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Sunday, the State BJP chief held Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao responsible for the cancellation of the Group I prelims exam for the second time, causing distress to lakhs of youth, who have spent lakhs on accommodation and preparing for the exam. “The State government will not come forward to fill vacancies in the government sector. Even those few jobs for which notifications have been issued, KCR has been conspiring against filling them. The State government back-stabbed the youth,” he alleged.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rally to thank PM Earlier in the day, Kishan Reddy led a rally of BJP women workers from Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park to the BJP office at Nampally. The rally was conducted to celebrate the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Bill being the first to be passed in the new Parliament building under the leadership of Modi was a historic event. “Despite being in power for 60 years, the Congress just passed the time without passing the Women’s Reservation Bill, though it came for discussions several times,” he said.While pointing out that three Congress MPs abstained from voting in Parliament while passing the Bill, he said that AIMIM was the only party which was against the Bill.“KCR’s guru is Asaduddin Owaisi. For joining hands with a party which has opposed the Bill, KCR should rub his nose on the ground and apologise to the people,” he said.