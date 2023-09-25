Home States Telangana

KTR to highlight TS agri sector success story at Iowa meeting

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will highlight the success story of the Telangana agriculture sector at the Norman E Borlaug International Dialogue 2023, which will be held from October 24 to 26 in Des Moines, Iowa, USA. Rama Rao will be among more than 1,200 in-person guests and thousands of virtual participants from around the world who will be taking part in the Dialogue.

In his invitation to Rama Rao, Terry E. Branstad, president of the World Food Prize Foundation said: “Your perspective and voice will add unmatchable value to the Borlaug Dialogue. It would be an honour to feature you at the Dialogue as we gather dynamic paradigm shifters, who improve global food systems and alleviate global food insecurity”.

Expressing his delight over receiving the invitation, Rama Rao stated that this would be a great platform for showcasing the exceptional success story of the Telangana agriculture sector under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Along with Rama Rao, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy was also invited to speak at the event.

