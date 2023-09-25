KTR to lay foundation stone for five bridges over Musi, inaugurate Durgam Cheruvu STP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the construction of five bridges over the Musi River and inaugurate the Durgam Cheruvu sewage treatment plant (STP) on Monday.

This initiative by the State government aims to alleviate traffic congestion within the core city, covering a 55-km-long stretch from Narsingi to Gowrelli.

An artistic rendition of a bridge across the River Musi.

To determine the necessity of these additional bridges, a thorough study was conducted, taking into account traffic projections and recent developments. Consequently, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) proposed the construction of five four-lane bridges across the Musi river, with the State government granting administrative approval for a budget of Rs 168 crore.

Tenders have been issued for the construction of all five bridges as a single package on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode at an estimated value of Rs 139 crore. The construction of these bridges is projected to be completed in a span of 15 months. The foundation stone-laying ceremony for all five bridges will take place at a single location in Uppal Bhagayath on Monday, led by the MA&UD minister.

Simultaneously, Rama Rao will inaugurate the Durgam Cheruvu STP as part of the State government’s efforts to combat pollution in the region. A cable bridge has already been constructed across Durgam Cheruvu. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has undertaken the construction of the STP with a capacity to process of seven million litres per day (MLD).

Recently, plans were announced for the construction of 31 additional STPs with a combined capacity of 1,259.50 MLD at an estimated cost of Rs 3,866.41 crore. These STPs will be executed in three phases across five Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) circles. Once these projects reach completion, the city will have the capability to treat the entire 1,950 MLD of sewage it produces, with 1,650 MLD generated within the GHMC limits. Currently, 25 STPs are already operational, treating 772 MLD of sewage, which accounts for 46% of the total sewage generated. Upon the completion of the newly sanctioned 31 STPs, the city will have sufficient infrastructure to treat up to 2,036 MLD of sewage.

The five bridges

 Bridge-I at Budvel IT Park (on Esa)

 Bridge-II at Budvel IT Park (on Esa)

 Bridge at Manchirevula (on Musi)

 Bridge at HMDA Layout Uppal Bhagayath (on Musi)

 Bridge at Pratapsinaram (on Musi)

Programmes today

 Laying the foundation stone for the new bridge across the Musi River at Fatullah Guda to Peerzadiguda

 Laying the foundation stone for five Musi bridges at Shilparamam Uppal Bhagayat, Uppal

 Laying the foundation stone for Musi bridge, Moosrambagh- Amberpet

 Inauguration of Durgam Cheruvu sewage treatment plant

 Inauguration of musical fountain at Durgam Cheruvu

