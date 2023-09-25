Minister KT Rama Rao to visit Nalgonda and Suryapet on October 2

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development and Information Technology KT Rama Rao is scheduled to visit Nalgonda and Suryapet district headquarters on October 2 to lay the foundation stone to kick-start development works in the two districts.

Rama Rao would first lay the foundation stone for the opening of a new IT hub in Suryapet. After reaching Nalgonda, he would lay the foundation stone for the construction of the fly-over in Marriguda Bypass. Apart from that, he will be inaugurating road expansion and beautification works in Nalgonda town, which are being constructed at a cost of Rs 118 crore.

All the arrangements are taking place under the supervision of local MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy along with District Collector RV Karnan and other officials. Arrangements for the Rs 100 crore IT hub building in Nalgonda have already been completed. Rama Rao will also inaugurate an integrated veg and non-veg market, which was built in Nalgonda. After that, he would be laying the foundation stone for a Kalabharti building and tank bund.

The Minister would also lay the foundation stone for the construction of the cable bridge at Udaya Samudram, Chaya Someswara Swamy Temple development works, construction of underground drainage, drinking water scheme, construction of R and B regional office building with additional Rs 750 crore funds.

On the same day in the evening, KTR will participate in the Pragati Nivedana Sabha organised in Nalgonda town and will explain to the public the welfare programs undertaken during the BRS regime. Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy is planning to hold a prestigious Pragathi Nivedana meeting.

