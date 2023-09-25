Home States Telangana

No sufficient water for Ganesh immersion in Nagarjunasagar dam

Earlier, with heavy rains in August and September, Ganesh idols were immersed in the left canal of Nagarjunasagar at the 14th milestone in Haliya Mandal centre.

Published: 25th September 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Low water levels in Nagarjunasagar left canal located at Haliya town, Nalgonda district, on Sunday | Express

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Due to the lack of sufficient rainfall and inflows from the Srisailam reservoir to Nagarjunasagar dam, devotees have been facing difficulties in Ganesh immersion due to lack of water.

As the water level in Nagarjunasagar reservoir is near the storage level, the dam authorities are not ready to release water to the canals. In view of this, the district administration has made arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Bathukamma Pond and Charlapalli Bhima Pond located on the outskirts of Nalgonda town.

Earlier, with heavy rains in August and September, Ganesh idols were immersed in the left canal of Nagarjunasagar at the 14th milestone in Haliya Mandal centre. But this year, the water level of the reservoir reached 524.70 ft. on Sunday, making it impossible to release water to canals.After 2015, it is this year that Ganesh idols will once again be immersed in Bathukamma Pond near Nalgonda, with idols below 10 ft and idols above 10 ft in Charlapalli Bheema Pond.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarjunasagar dam Ganesh immersion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp