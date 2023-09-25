No sufficient water for Ganesh immersion in Nagarjunasagar dam

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Due to the lack of sufficient rainfall and inflows from the Srisailam reservoir to Nagarjunasagar dam, devotees have been facing difficulties in Ganesh immersion due to lack of water.

As the water level in Nagarjunasagar reservoir is near the storage level, the dam authorities are not ready to release water to the canals. In view of this, the district administration has made arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Bathukamma Pond and Charlapalli Bhima Pond located on the outskirts of Nalgonda town.

Earlier, with heavy rains in August and September, Ganesh idols were immersed in the left canal of Nagarjunasagar at the 14th milestone in Haliya Mandal centre. But this year, the water level of the reservoir reached 524.70 ft. on Sunday, making it impossible to release water to canals.After 2015, it is this year that Ganesh idols will once again be immersed in Bathukamma Pond near Nalgonda, with idols below 10 ft and idols above 10 ft in Charlapalli Bheema Pond.

NALGONDA: Due to the lack of sufficient rainfall and inflows from the Srisailam reservoir to Nagarjunasagar dam, devotees have been facing difficulties in Ganesh immersion due to lack of water. As the water level in Nagarjunasagar reservoir is near the storage level, the dam authorities are not ready to release water to the canals. In view of this, the district administration has made arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols in Bathukamma Pond and Charlapalli Bhima Pond located on the outskirts of Nalgonda town. Earlier, with heavy rains in August and September, Ganesh idols were immersed in the left canal of Nagarjunasagar at the 14th milestone in Haliya Mandal centre. But this year, the water level of the reservoir reached 524.70 ft. on Sunday, making it impossible to release water to canals.After 2015, it is this year that Ganesh idols will once again be immersed in Bathukamma Pond near Nalgonda, with idols below 10 ft and idols above 10 ft in Charlapalli Bheema Pond.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });