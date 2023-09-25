PM Modi virtually inaugurates  Hyderabad- Bengaluru Vande Bharat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the new Vande Bharat Express between Kachiguda and Bengaluru will connect three States and twelve districts and that Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the two IT capitals will be linked by train, enabling two-way travel between the cities within a day.

He attended the inauguration of the new Kachiguda-Yashwantpur semi-high-speed train at Kachiguda Railway Station, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, construction of railway lines in the State has been happening at a pace of 55 km per year. He pointed out that the Centre has allocated Rs 4,418 crore for railways in Telangana in the present budget and added that railway works amounting to Rs 31,000 crore were currently in progress.

Adding that the Prime Minister has laid foundation stones recently for modernising 21 railway stations at a cost of Rs 2,300 crore in the State, he announced that the modernisation works for Kachiguda railway station were going to begin soon, and that the new railway terminal at Cherlapally railway station is being constructed at a cost of Rs 221 crore.

Also reminding that the Centre has ordered the survey of new railway lines being constructed across the State, he said that the regional ring road, and the outer ring rail project being laid parallel to it, will be the game-changers for development of Hyderabad, which could also make housing affordable for people living within the regional ring road.

