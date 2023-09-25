Home States Telangana

Singer Somanna joins BRS

Singer Yepuri Somanna has joined the BRS (Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Singer Yepuri Somanna joined the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) in the presence of former Deputy Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary here on Sunday. Somman said that there was no alternative to the BRS and that’s why he joined the ruling party.

He said that it was like homecoming for him as he was with the BRS before the formation of the State.

He assured that he would work for the BRS’ victory in the upcoming elections.

BRS leaders Balka Suman and Desapathi Srinivas were present on the occasion. 

