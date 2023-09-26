14 new bridges along River Musi will be truly useful: Telangana Minister KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday announced plans for the construction of 14 new bridges along with an iconic pedestrian bridge across the River Musi and its tributary Esa.

Speaking about the unique aspect of these upcoming bridges that will distinguish them from existing structures after laying the foundation stones for the construction of high-level bridges across the Musi at Fathullaguda and Uppal on Monday, Rama Rao said that they are inspired by the aesthetics of iconic designs and will not only serve as vital transportation links but also become sought-after locations for film shootings.

The proposed bridges will offer improved road connectivity and adding to the city’s visual appeal, he said, highlighting road infrastructure developments in areas such as Nagole, LB Nagar, and Bairamalguda.

The minister outlined the government’s efforts for its conservation and beautification from Manchirevula to Ghatkesar.

“As part of these efforts, 31 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a capacity of 2,000 MLD, costing approximately Rs 3,866 crore, are set to be completed by October this year,” he said.

The minister said that the State government is planning an expressway from Manchirevula to Ghatkesar, estimated to cost Rs 10,000 crore, aimed at streamlining traffic flow and reducing travel distances for residents of LB Nagar and Nagole.

Rama Rao said that around 40,000 2BHK Dignity Houses will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries within the next 10 days, in addition to the 30,000 units already distributed in previous phases.

