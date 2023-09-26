Kavitha to Modi: First fulfil all assurances, then visit Telangana

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfill all assurances given to Telangana under the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act 2013 before visiting the State.

During her visit to Nizamabad, she said that the prime minister should also make his stand clear on according national status to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Bayyaram Steel Plant and establishment of national turmeric board.

The BRS cadre accorded a warm welcome to Kavitha as it was her first visit to the town after the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in Parliament. It may be mentioned here that Kavitha had staged a protest in New Delhi demanding 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

On Monday, Kavitha also participated in a rally from ITI ground to the old collectorate.

Addressing the gathering, she said: “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are dreaming about the Congress winning the elections and capturing power in Telangana. But, it is the BRS which will retain power under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as it is the party that works for welfare of all sections of the society and ensures all-round development.”

