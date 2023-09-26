Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka says possible to implement all six guarantees of Congress

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Hitting back at the BRS and BJP leaders for stating that it was not possible to fulfil the promises made by the Congress, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday asserted that the grand old party will not only win the upcoming Assembly elections, but will also implement all six guarantees it announced for the people of Telangana.

Vikramarka was speaking to the media along with other leaders, including Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Thummala Nageswara Rao, Sambani Chandra Sekhar, Rayala Nageswara Rao, DCC president Puvvala Durga Prasad and party’s city unit chief Mohammed Javeed.

“The Congress will win 78 seats and will surely form government in the State. We will definitely implement all six guarantees schemes and provide best services to the people,” he said.

“The BRS and BJP leaders have been making negative comments against the Congress as they were unable to digest the fact that the public meeting addressed by Rahul Gandhi and Vijayabheri programmed attended by Sonia Gandhi were a grand success. The response to these events was great and showed how the people of Telangana have decided to support the Congress in the upcoming elections,” he added.

“Our response to all those who are spreading false propaganda against the Congress is this: we will implement Rythu Declaration made in Warangal, the Youth Declaration announced in Hyderabad and Dalit Declaration made in Chevella. We will include those in our manifesto. We will also implement these six guarantee within the 100 days of coming to power,” he said.

Meanwhile, former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who recently joined the Congress from the BRS, said that he will surely contest from Palair segment.

Congress leaders Thummala Nageswara Rao, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others during a meeting in Khammam on Monday

