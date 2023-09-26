Home States Telangana

Owaisi dares Rahul to contest from Hyderabad in Lok Sabha elections

AIMIM president says that common people were harassed during Congress regime

Published: 26th September 2023 11:46 AM

Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gestures as he addresses the gathering during the Jalsa Rahmatulil-Alameen programme in Hyderabad on Sunday night (Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi challenged Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest from his Lok Sabha constituency and not Wayanad, Kerala in the upcoming General Elections.

Addressing the gathering at Jalsa Rahmatulil-Alameen organised on the eve of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi at Darussalam on Sunday night, he said: “Congressmen, I am challenging your leader (Rahul Gandhi) to contest from Hyderabad, not Wayanad this time.”

“You keep making big statements. Why make such big statements. Come, let’s contest on the ground. Come fight against the man with beard and sherwani, it will be fun,” he said, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

Lashing out at the Congress, Owaisi recalled that Babri Masjid was demolished during its regime, while drawing a comparison with the reconstruction of the demolished mosque on Telangana Secretariat premises. He also said that the common people were harassed and attacked during the Congress regime, and claimed that peace was restored with great difficulty. 

Support BRS
Owaisi also appealed to the people to support “mamu” (KCR) where AIMIM candidates will not be in the fray. It may be mentioned here that Rahul Gandhi recently claimed that the AIMIM was a “friendly ally” of the BJP and said that there were no ED, CBI, and IT cases against AIMIM leaders because it helps the BJP to win the seats where the Congress is strong. 

