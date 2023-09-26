Saree that changes colours like chameleon!

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Cheneta Kalaratna award winner Nalla Vijay has come out with another wonder. He has woven a saree that changes its colour into three shades like a chameleon.

Vijay said that he had spent Rs 2.80 lakh to produce the saree. Impressed by Vijay’s skill, a businessman from Hyderabad, Vishnu Prasad, placed an order for the saree.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao unveiled the saree in Hyderabad on Monday. The saree measures 6.30 meters in length, 48 inches in width, and weighs 600 grams. In making this saree, Vijay has mixed 30 grams gold and 500 grams silver.

He is also weaving another saree which is expected to cost Rs 25 lakh. It will soon be unveiled in Sircilla by KTR.

In the past, Vijay produced a saree which used to emit fragrance. He used herbals to make it. He also made a saree that could pass through the eye of a needle. His father late Parandamulu produced a saree that could fit inside a matchbox.

