Telangana Governor interacts with college reps under alumni initiative

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In connection with the ‘chancellor connects alumni’ initiative, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan interacted with State university vice-chancellors and representatives, principals of colleges, and those dealing with alumni affairs in educational institutions at Raj Bhavan’s community hall on Monday.

Launched by the governor in 2020, the programme aims to connect all alumni with their alma maters and to transform Telangana’s educational institutions by utilising the power of their alumni.

Representatives of higher-education institutions from all over the State attended the event and detailed initiatives of their respective institutions to build an engaged and thriving alumni network. They also shared different kinds of contributions made by former students.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the initiative is very close to her heart. “It is my dream that educational institutions of Telangana should top the country,” she said. Sharing that students of Telangana always exceed expectations, she said that they should excel in every field.

She expressed optimism that the initiative, which got off to a slow start due to the pandemic, is picking up pace. Despite having alumni associations in place, the “force and functions are not as much as expected”, she said. Through the initiative, we aim to reach 10 lakh alumni memberships and 10 crore-worth of contributions, she added.

Urging institutions to focus on improving infrastructure, she said that the digital library at Raj Bhavan should be popularised. She recalled how the library was extremely useful for students, especially tribal students, during online classes.

During her address, the governor shared plans to establish an evaluation committee, composed of vice-chancellors and leading academicians, to assess the contributions made by various alumni. The top 10 contributors, both financially and otherwise, will be honoured at an event scheduled on October 31.



