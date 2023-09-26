YSRTP chief Sharmila sets Sept 30 deadline for Congress to finalise merger deal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a meeting she had with key leaders of her party, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Monday set September 30 deadline for the Congress to finalise the merger or alliance deal.

If nothing is finalised by the end of this month, the YSRTP will field candidates in all 119 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections, she said.

During the meeting, held at her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad, the party discussed various issues, including the current political situation as well as its plans and preparations for the elections.

Addressing the party workers, she said: “As the election notification will be issued soon, any possibility of working with the Congress has to be finalised by the end of September. If no agreement is reached by that time, we will contest in all 119 constituencies.”

Sharmila also revealed her plan to tour the State, covering all Assembly segments, from the second week of October.

During the meeting, she also assured the cadre that their efforts will be recognised and that their interests too will be protected.

In recent months, Sharmila visited Delhi and Bengaluru on several occasions and held talks with the Congress leaders in an apparent attempt to strike a deal to either merge her party with the grand old party or enter an electoral alliance.

HYDERABAD: After a meeting she had with key leaders of her party, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Monday set September 30 deadline for the Congress to finalise the merger or alliance deal. If nothing is finalised by the end of this month, the YSRTP will field candidates in all 119 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections, she said. During the meeting, held at her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad, the party discussed various issues, including the current political situation as well as its plans and preparations for the elections. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Addressing the party workers, she said: “As the election notification will be issued soon, any possibility of working with the Congress has to be finalised by the end of September. If no agreement is reached by that time, we will contest in all 119 constituencies.” Sharmila also revealed her plan to tour the State, covering all Assembly segments, from the second week of October. During the meeting, she also assured the cadre that their efforts will be recognised and that their interests too will be protected. In recent months, Sharmila visited Delhi and Bengaluru on several occasions and held talks with the Congress leaders in an apparent attempt to strike a deal to either merge her party with the grand old party or enter an electoral alliance.