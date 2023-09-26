Home States Telangana

YSRTP chief Sharmila sets Sept 30 deadline for Congress to finalise merger deal

Sharmila also revealed her plan to tour the State, covering all Assembly segments, from the second week of October. 

Published: 26th September 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2023 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

YSRTP chief Sharmila

YSRTP chief YS Sharmila addresses her party workers in Hyderabad on Monday (Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a meeting she had with key leaders of her party, YSRTP chief YS Sharmila on Monday set September 30 deadline for the Congress to finalise the merger or alliance deal.

If nothing is finalised by the end of this month, the YSRTP will field candidates in all 119 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections, she said.

During the meeting, held at her Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad, the party discussed various issues, including the current political situation as well as its plans and preparations for the elections. 

Addressing the party workers, she said: “As the election notification will be issued soon, any possibility of working with the Congress has to be finalised by the end of September. If no agreement is reached by that time, we will contest in all 119 constituencies.”

Sharmila also revealed her plan to tour the State, covering all Assembly segments, from the second week of October. 

During the meeting, she also assured the cadre that their efforts will be recognised and that their interests too will be protected.

In recent months, Sharmila visited Delhi and Bengaluru on several occasions and held talks with the Congress leaders in an apparent attempt to strike a deal to either merge her party with the grand old party or enter an electoral alliance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Sharmila YSRTP Telangana elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp