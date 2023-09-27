Chandlapur lives up to its best tourism destination image

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Chandlapur in Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet constituency has gained prominence as a popular tourist destination ever since the Ranganayaka Sagar project was constructed here about seven years ago. With 4,500 population, it has added a feather in its cap after winning the ‘Best Tourism Village Award’ from the National Tourism Department of the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Chandlapur was among the entries received by the department from across the country for the prestigious award. According to Finance Minister T Harish Rao and district collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, the village has won the award because of the government’s success in highlighting the attractions such as the Ranganayaka Sagar project, an island that is nestled in the reservoir, a park developed by the villagers by planting plenty of trees as part of Haritha Haram. Apart from Chandlapur, Pembarthi in Jangaon district has also won the award.

The Union Tourism Ministry has invited the public representatives and officials engaged in the development of the village to attend the award presentation programme to be held at Bharat Mandap in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In order to divert Godavari waters to Siddipet and other districts in the State, the government has constructed the reservoir. Gradually, it has become a major tourist destination with a steady stream of people visiting the village to see it. The water is being pumped from Ranganayaka Sagar into the Kondapochamma reservoir. As part of developing the area as a tourist spot, the government has built a guesthouse on the island of the Ranganayaka Sagar project.

There are further plans to develop the village by spending around Rs 100 crore. Ranganayak Swamy temple in the village also attracts a lot of devotees who believe in the presiding deity’s power to cure mental and physical ailments.

Till now, the government has spent Rs 10 crore to develop this part as a Leisure and Recreation cum MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) destination. Chandlapur is also known for its environmental sustainability activities and the village authorities have undertaken various initiatives for promoting micro watershed activities and community-based management of natural resources.

