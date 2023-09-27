Home States Telangana

Congress plans Hyderabad Declaration to attract urban voters

Published: 27th September 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress BC leaders

Congress BC leaders meet TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy before leaving for Delhi

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an attempt to attract urban voters in Hyderabad, a region where it is admittedly weak, the Congress is formulating the “Hyderabad Declaration”. The Hyderabad Declaration, which will be on the lines of farmers, SC/ST, and youth declarations which the grand old party announced recently, will include a slew of poll promises. As Hyderabad witnesses devastating floods and frequent inundations, Congress will try to include this issue while “declaring” the party’s “vision” to turn it into a flourishing city.

To highlight KCR’s ‘failures’

According to sources, the Congress is keen on highlighting the “failure” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government to fulfil the promise of rejuvenating the Musi river. They revealed that the Hyderabad Declaration may include aspects like the rejuvenation of the Musi river and the development of the riverbank into a shopping hub, tourism and recreational space for the city dwellers to enjoy.  At a time when the current administration is grappling with the challenge of removing encroachments along the Musi River and nalas in the city, the Congress is confident in its ability to bring substantial change through policy-level decisions, sources added.

Feasible promises

A senior Congress leader affirmed that the transformation of the Musi riverfront is entirely feasible without any deviation. He added that their strategy involves persuading encroachers to vacate the place by offering generous compensation packages and the promise of commercial space to establish businesses of their choice. “The residents of Hyderabad will soon enjoy a unique experience, with the opportunity to shop for groceries and dine at eateries as well as Musi river cruises, like in some popular exotic waterfront cities,” he claimed.

The Congress’ research team is diligently working on promising initiatives such as regularising buildings, streamlining building permission procedures, enhancing civic services, and allocating a dedicated budget for festivals like Bonalu, which hold a special place in the hearts of Hyderabadis.By unveiling the Hyderabad Declaration, the Congress is determined to connect with the city’s diverse population and address their pressing concerns.

