Dengue medicines available in all govt hospitals: Telangana Health Minister

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao said that there was a notable decrease in the number of dengue cases reported this year. Compared to 7,988 cases till September last year, this year witnessed 5,263 dengue cases, according to the minister. He averred that the health department was committed to preventing malaria and dengue deaths. He called on the people to take steps to maintain clean surroundings and curb mosquito breeding grounds.

At a review with officials on the seasonal diseases in the State here on Tuesday, he said that the government was vigilant about the situation. Harish Rao acknowledged that diseases like malaria and dengue were once widespread during the rainy season but attributed the decline in cases to the successful implementation of government initiatives, including Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi and Mission Bhagiratha. “These programmes have significantly improved environmental cleanliness across the State, leading to a reduction in seasonal diseases.”

The minister, however, said that the recent statistics of the health department revealed a slight increase in fever cases over the past 10 days, likely due to changing weather patterns.“There is no need to get panicky over malaria and dengue cases. However, people should be vigilant. Individuals experiencing fever symptoms are advised to seek medical attention at the nearest government hospital and undergo blood tests as per the doctor’s advice,” Harish Rao said. He said that medicines required for treating seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria were readily available in all hospitals, including Palle Dawakhanas.

At present, there are 1,099 NS1 kits, 992 IgM kits and a total of 7,06,000 malaria RDT kits available, he said. With speciality medical services available at district-level medical colleges, cases should only be referred to Hyderabad when absolutely necessary, Harish Rao told the officials.

Action to be taken against private hospitals

The health department was aware of some private hospitals exploiting patients in the name of dengue treatment, charging exorbitant fees, and creating unnecessary panic. Harish Rao urged district medical officers to investigate such allegations and take action against the culprits.

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao said that there was a notable decrease in the number of dengue cases reported this year. Compared to 7,988 cases till September last year, this year witnessed 5,263 dengue cases, according to the minister. He averred that the health department was committed to preventing malaria and dengue deaths. He called on the people to take steps to maintain clean surroundings and curb mosquito breeding grounds. At a review with officials on the seasonal diseases in the State here on Tuesday, he said that the government was vigilant about the situation. Harish Rao acknowledged that diseases like malaria and dengue were once widespread during the rainy season but attributed the decline in cases to the successful implementation of government initiatives, including Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi and Mission Bhagiratha. “These programmes have significantly improved environmental cleanliness across the State, leading to a reduction in seasonal diseases.” The minister, however, said that the recent statistics of the health department revealed a slight increase in fever cases over the past 10 days, likely due to changing weather patterns.“There is no need to get panicky over malaria and dengue cases. However, people should be vigilant. Individuals experiencing fever symptoms are advised to seek medical attention at the nearest government hospital and undergo blood tests as per the doctor’s advice,” Harish Rao said. He said that medicines required for treating seasonal diseases like dengue and malaria were readily available in all hospitals, including Palle Dawakhanas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At present, there are 1,099 NS1 kits, 992 IgM kits and a total of 7,06,000 malaria RDT kits available, he said. With speciality medical services available at district-level medical colleges, cases should only be referred to Hyderabad when absolutely necessary, Harish Rao told the officials. Action to be taken against private hospitals The health department was aware of some private hospitals exploiting patients in the name of dengue treatment, charging exorbitant fees, and creating unnecessary panic. Harish Rao urged district medical officers to investigate such allegations and take action against the culprits.