Kishan hits back at KTR for comments on Modi’s visit

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: State BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Telangana and said that the State is “not the jagir” of KCR and KTR.He was referring to Rama Rao’s comment that the prime minister should first announce what assurances the BJP wants to make to the people before visiting the State.

Kishan Reddy, who reviewed the arrangements being made for the prime minister’s October 3 visit in Nizamabad, said: “The BRS leaders should first say what they have done for Telangana. Why they did not conduct the TSPSC Group I examination after issuing notifications 17 times? Why they didn’t implement the monthly financial support scheme for the unemployed youth? What happened to the promise of allotting three acres of land to Dalits and other schemes? Let them first answer these questions.”

Hitting back at Rama Rao for “setting conditions” for the prime minister’s visit, he said: “Who are KCR and KTR? Is Telangana their jagir?”

“In the last nine years, the Centre gave `9 lakh crore to Telangana. The media should not ask me about what KCR and KTR had said. You should ask KCR and KTR to respond to our questions,” he said.

“We don’t want a certificate from KTR. We are answerable to the people of Telangana. We are doing our best for the State and its people,” he added.BJP district president Baswapuram Laxminarasaiah, BJP general secretary G Premendar Reddy and State secretary P Gangareddy were present on the occasion.

NIZAMABAD: State BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday slammed BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Telangana and said that the State is “not the jagir” of KCR and KTR.He was referring to Rama Rao’s comment that the prime minister should first announce what assurances the BJP wants to make to the people before visiting the State. Kishan Reddy, who reviewed the arrangements being made for the prime minister’s October 3 visit in Nizamabad, said: “The BRS leaders should first say what they have done for Telangana. Why they did not conduct the TSPSC Group I examination after issuing notifications 17 times? Why they didn’t implement the monthly financial support scheme for the unemployed youth? What happened to the promise of allotting three acres of land to Dalits and other schemes? Let them first answer these questions.” Hitting back at Rama Rao for “setting conditions” for the prime minister’s visit, he said: “Who are KCR and KTR? Is Telangana their jagir?”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In the last nine years, the Centre gave `9 lakh crore to Telangana. The media should not ask me about what KCR and KTR had said. You should ask KCR and KTR to respond to our questions,” he said. “We don’t want a certificate from KTR. We are answerable to the people of Telangana. We are doing our best for the State and its people,” he added.BJP district president Baswapuram Laxminarasaiah, BJP general secretary G Premendar Reddy and State secretary P Gangareddy were present on the occasion.