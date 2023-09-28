After raid, Sunil Kanugolu's war room now at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As elections are around the corner, the Congress established a dedicated “war room” at its State headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan. The war room was inaugurated by AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

In the war room, a specialised team led by poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s team will work in coordination with AICC-appointed personnel.

Their primary responsibilities include overseeing day-to-day operations related to both online and offline campaigning, focusing on six key guarantees, and identifying the party’s strengths and weaknesses by engaging with grassroots party workers.

It may be mentioned that the grand old party took the decision to set up the war room after a recent police raid on Sunil Kanugolu’s office, “Mindshare Analytics.”

Following this incident, the initial war room, which was established under the guidance of Mallu Ravi, was relocated to Bengaluru, with only a skeletal staff remaining in the city.

In a remarkable turnaround, the party has now set up a fully operational war room resembling a corporate office on the third floor of Indira Bhavan.

According to sources, the majority of the staff recruited for this war room consists of young professionals selected by Sunil Kanugolu’s team.TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, speaking to TNIE, said that AICC spokesperson Rohan Gupta would oversee the war room’s operations.

