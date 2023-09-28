Bandi dares KTR to open debate on Central funds

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Hitting back at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should first announce what the BJP wants to do for Telangana before visiting the State,

BJP general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said: “The prime minister has every right to visit Telangana. It is KCR and his family members who are not ‘eligible’ to move around the State.

Speaking to the media, he said that the Centre gave Rs 9 lakh crore funds to the State government and challenged Rama Rao for a debate on the issue.

“Come for a debate on the Central funds given to Telangana at Charminar Bhagyalaxmi temple in Hyderabad. I will also request Kishan Reddy (State BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister) to participate in the debate,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay paid tributes to freedom fighter and Telangana activist Konda Laxman Bapuji.

“Konda Bapuji fought for the country and participated in the Telangana movement all his life. Unfortunately, KCR used Konda Bapuji for his personal and political gains. Later, he completely forgot Konda Bapuji,” he said.

