Can BRS ever make a BC the Chief minister: BJP MP Laxman

Published: 28th September 2023 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In his response to BRS MLC K Kavitha’s statement that BJP has done injustice to BCs, BJP MP K Laxman on Wednesday reminded that it was the saffron party which made a BC the prime minister, and questioned her whether there was any scope for a BC leader in BRS to become the chief minister.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, he said that it was the BRS which reduced the reservations for BCs from 34 per cent to 26 per cent.

He said that the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme’s trial run was nothing but a political gimmick to gain votes as only one out of the nine motors was started, but the government projected it as if the irrigation project has already been rolled out.

Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, who has rubbished rumours making rounds in the media about him planning to leave the party along with former MP G Vivek Venkatswamy, said that it is true that a meeting took place between a few BJP leaders, but it was to compare the surveys done by him, Vivek and others, and to discuss ways to strengthen the party.

Nadda to visit Hyd

During the day, a meeting was held at the BJP office which was chaired by BJP State president G Kishan Reddy.

BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy said that BJP president JP Nadda will be arriving in Hyderabad on October 6 to address the party’s State council meeting.

