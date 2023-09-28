Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements in place for Ganesh idols' immersion on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 30,000 to 40,000 idols of Lord Ganesh idols are likely to be immersed on Thursday, the last day of the festival, in various water bodies across the twin cities, including the Hussainsagar.

The State government has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth execution of the centralised immersion procession and idol immersion at designated water bodies, in compliance with established regulations, said Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The grand procession for the towering Khairatabad Ganesh idol will commence in the morning, following religious rituals, and culminate with immersion on NTR Marg at approximately 1 p.m.

Talasani, along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and senior GHMC and police officials on Wednesday inspected the route of the procession that would wind its way through Charminar, Madina, Afzalgunj, MJ Market, Abids, Basheerbagh and onto NTR Marg Road.

The immersion of Khairatabad Ganesh will take place at crane No. 4 on NTR Marg.

Speaking to the media after offering prayers at the Khairatabad Ganesh mandap, Talasani said that all procession routes have been made motorable, with potholes filled, road patches restored, sanitation maintained, streetlights functional, and tree branches pruned.

Over 52,000 temporary electric lights have been installed along the roads, and nearly 34 lakh water sachets will be distributed to devotees from 122 stalls, he said.

Furthermore, 369 cranes, including 125 static and 244 mobile, have been installed at various water bodies. A 12-km stretch has been barricaded for safety.

In addition, 15 hospitals have been equipped to provide emergency medical services, complemented by 37 health camps established.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said that the GHMC made arrangements to facilitate the smooth idol immersion.

