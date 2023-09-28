KCR will soon unveil BRS manifesto: Telangana minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon release the BRS election manifesto, which will bring cheer to all sections of society.

The minister unveiled the statue of Indian freedom fighter and Telangana activist Konda Laxman Bapuji at Toopran mandal headquarters in Medak district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said: “The chief minister implemented various schemes that were not included in the previous BRS poll manifestos, which the people of Telangana appreciated. As the Assembly elections are around the corner, the CM will be unveiling the manifesto very soon. It will have something for everyone. It will be bring cheer to all sections of the society.”

Speaking about Konda Laxman Bapuji, he said: “I am delighted to unveil the statue of Konda Bapuji. He was a great leader, who willingly sacrificed his life for Telangana cause.”

“When KCR started the Telangana movement, Konda Bapuji gave his home to be used as the TRS party office,” he recalled.

Accusing Congress leader Md Shabbir Ali of misleading the people by spreading false information on “lack” of development, Harish Rao said the Gajwel segment witnessed tremendous development as it is being represented by the chief minister.

“Today, foundation stones were laid for several works and many projects were inaugurated, all worth over Rs 50 crore,” he added.

PHC at Manoharabad

The minister also inaugurated a primary health centre (PHC) in Manoharabad in Gajwel constituency.

“It was CM’s dream to fulfil the long-pending demand to upgrade Manoharabad into a mandal. Now, a PHC has been started in this mandal. It will be operational round the clock, offering all medical services to people free of cost,” he said.

He also assured the people that a police station too would be started Manoharabad mandal in the near future.ZP chairperson Hemalatha, Forest Development Corporation chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy and District Collector Rajarshi Shah were present on the occasion.

